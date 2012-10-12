(adds latest odds from Ladbrokes)
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON Oct 12 Hilary Mantel could become the
first woman to win the coveted Man Booker Prize for fiction
twice with her historical novel "Bring Up the Bodies", the
bookmakers' favourite alongside Will Self's "Umbrella".
The annual literary award to an author from the
Commonwealth, Zimbabwe or Ireland will be handed out at a glitzy
dinner in London on Tuesday, and the build-up this year has been
dominated by 60-year-old Mantel.
She won the Booker in 2009 with "Wolf Hall", her acclaimed
650-page historical novel charting Thomas Cromwell's rise to
power in King Henry VIII's court, and is in contention again for
the sequel.
Were she to win, she would become not only the first female
the "do the double" but also the first British writer. South
Africa-born J.M. Coetzee and Australian Peter Carey have won the
prize twice.
"There has been discussion, I know, about the pros and cons
of Mantel advancing so far in the prize again so soon," said
Peter Stothard, chair of the Man Booker judging panel and editor
of the Times Literary Supplement.
"The judges noted Mantel's even greater mastery of method
now," he added.
Mantel could be back in the frame yet again in 2015, when
the third and final instalment of her Cromwell trilogy, "The
Mirror and the Light", is due to hit the shelves.
"MOVING AND DRAINING"
The author has admitted that despite the trilogy's critical
and commercial success so far, much was still riding on the
final chapter of a 10-year writing odyssey.
"If I get the third book right then in a sense my whole life
will have come right," she told Reuters in June. "But if I
don't, then I am going to see it as a failure. In my mind it is
all one long project."
Self's Umbrella was described by Stothard as "both moving
and draining", a reference to some 400 pages without paragraph
breaks or chapter divisions.
But he added that the tale about a misdiagnosed woman in a
north London mental hospital would prove "much less difficult
than at first it seems" to those who stuck with it.
Mantel and Self have taken turns at the top of bookmakers'
betting lists.
Mantel edged out Self in odds offered by Paddy Power on
Thursday with Bring Up the Bodies at 6/4 after leap-frogging
Umbrella at 9/4.
But on Friday, Ladbrokes said Self had attracted a series of
bets in the last two days making him 2/1 "hot" favourite ahead
of Mantel at 5/2.
The other four shortlisted writers are Deborah Levy
("Swimming Home"), Malaysia's Tan Twan Eng ("The Garden of
Evening Mists") and first-time novelists Alison Moore ("The
Lighthouse") and Indian author Jeet Thayil ("Narcopolis").
The winner of the Man Booker Prize receives a cheque for
50,000 pounds ($80,000), international literary kudos and,
perhaps most importantly, a significant spike in sales.
Research by the Guardian newspaper showed that Mantel's Wolf
Hall, for example, sold 35,900 copies before the award was
announced and nearly 600,000 afterwards.
The year before, Aravind Adiga's "The White Tiger" had sold
just 5,703 copies before it won the Booker, rising nearly a
hundredfold to 551,061 afterwards.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Steve Addison)