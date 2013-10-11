LONDON Oct 11 The idea for British author Jim
Crace's Man Booker prize-nominated novel "Harvest" came to him
almost out of nowhere at a desperate moment in his career.
The last English writer to make it onto the 50,000-pound
($79,700) prize's 2013 shortlist before American writers are
allowed to compete for the Booker, said "Harvest" dropped into
his head during an anxious 24 hours after his agent told him the
novel he had been writing was never going to work.
"I owed money, so out of nowhere I had to find a new book,"
the 67-year-old Crace told Reuters.
On a train down to a London art exhibit from his home in the
English midlands, Crace was moved by the ancient plough lines
etched into the passing fields, which form the backbone of his
tale about an unforeseen change which threatens a way of life.
"I walked into the first gallery and I turned right and ...
I promise you I'm not making it up, the very first picture I saw
was a watercolour of a Tudor enclosure," he said.
On the train home he read a newspaper article about how soya
barons were seizing land in South America. Suddenly, he had the
setting, an artist character and the subject matter: how forced
land enclosure affected peasants in Tudor England.
"Normally I expect to struggle with a book ... but on this
occasion I didn't struggle at all," Crace said. "I finished that
book on the day I was due to deliver the book that had failed."
Narrative character Walter Thirsk chronicles a medieval
estate whose peasants have ploughed the same fields for
generations. Then strangers arrive, including an artist to
sketch the land, sowing the seeds of foreboding.
SELF-INFLICTED WOUND
Some say the plot could be a metaphor for changes announced
by the Man Booker's organisers last month.
From 2014, authors from any country can compete for the
award, forever skewing the landscape of a prize that was
previously only open to citizens of the United Kingdom, the
Commonwealth or Ireland since its launch in 1969.
Like the characters in Crace's novel, authors across the
Commonwealth family who have been complacently ploughing the
Booker furrow for generations have since banded together, fallen
out, expressed outrage and impotence at the inevitable changes.
Crace believes the decision to allow U.S. novelists to be
entered for the Booker will make it harder for writers across
the Commonwealth to get recognition and damage the prize.
Booker organisers have likened the current rules to holding
the Olympics without inviting China and said winners from 2014
wil be able to claim they are the world's best English-language
fiction writers.
"Let's hope that happens," Crace said.
But he suspects the changes will weaken the Booker's role in
the Commonwealth and it will struggle to compete for prestige
against the U.S. Pulitzer and National Book Awards.
"My guess is it will be a self-inflicted wound," he said.
The former Sunday Times journalist rowed back on
widely-reported comments that "Harvest" was his last novel and
said he was working on a play.
Crace, a Shakespeare fan, lover of the natural world and
keen country walker, said the play would be a contemporary
re-telling of the Minotaur legend.
The winner of two Whitbreads, a U.S. National Book Critics'
Circle award and a string of other literary prizes will find out
on Oct. 15 whether he can cap his career with a Man Booker.
But in the meantime he has finally reached a point where he
can step off the publishing "hamster wheel", walk the fields
which inspired his "last" novel and choose whether to write any
of the stories that spring to life there.
"I'm not a new agey person, but narrative is ancient and
wise and generous," he said. "It's been around for so long and
if you open yourself up to storytelling then very often you can
end up with something just happening very, very easily."
($1 = 0.6277 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Andrew Roche)