May 6 Tunisian university administrator Shukri
Mabkhout's first novel "The Italian", which its author says was
inspired by the events of the Arab Spring, was named the winner
on Wednesday of the eighth annual 'Arab Booker' prize for
fiction.
The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF),
announced in Abu Dhabi, comes with a $50,000 cash award and a
guarantee the book will be translated into English. The prize is
supported by the Booker Prize Foundation in London and is funded
by the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority.
"'The Italian' is an accomplished novel. It never lets go of
the reader who willingly follows its intriguing characters on
their converging and diverging journeys through a world full of
incremental surprises," Professor Yasir Suleiman, chair of the
board of IPAF trustees, said in a statement.
Mabkhout's book was selected from a shortlist of six
finalists by a jury headed by Palestinian poet and writer Mourid
Barghouti.
Mabkhout, 53, is a native of Tunis and is President of
Manouba University. A well known academic and intellectual, he
has written several works of literary criticism, but the novel
is his first.
The main character, Abdel Nasser, is nicknamed 'the Italian'
because of his good looks.
In a recent interview, Mabkhout said he had been inspired by
the events of the Arab Spring: "Two years into the revolution
... I remembered a recent period of Tunisia's history that is
similar in its fears, changes and conflicts to what I was
witnessing and living: it was the period of transition from the
reign of Bourguiba to that of Ben Ali following the 1987 coup."
Habib Bourguiba, the architect of modern Tunisia, ruled for
three decades until doctors declared him unfit. He was replaced
by his then-prime minister Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 1987.
Ali fled the country during widespread anti-government
protests in 2010-2011 that are seen as the one of the main
triggers of the wider Arab Spring uprisings in the region.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Susan Fenton)