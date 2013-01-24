By Henry Foy
JAIPUR, India Jan 24 Two authors who had books
banned in their home countries featured prominently in the list
of 10 nominees for the 2013 Man Booker International Prize, the
judging panel said on Thursday.
Chinese author Yan Lianke and Russia's Vladimir Sorokin
stood out from a list of nominees from nine different countries
in the running for the 60,000 pound ($95,000) prize for global
writers whose fiction is written in or translated into English.
"These are writers who we have found ourselves enduringly
grateful to, who we will re-read," said Christopher Ricks,
chairman of the five-man judging panel, at the Jaipur Literature
Festival in India where the list was released.
"They write in ways that are astonishingly different."
Around 150 authors were considered for the prize, which will
be awarded on May 22 in London, Ricks added.
Marie NDiaye, from France, is the youngest ever nominee for
the prize, at 45, and joins Peter Stamm, Switzerland's first
nominee, on the list.
The United States has two nominees, Lydia Davis and
Marilynne Robinson, the only writer this year to have been
shortlisted for the prize in the past.
Canadian Josip Novakovich, Israeli Aharon Appelfeld, Indian
U.R. Ananthamurthy and Intizar Husain from Pakistan complete the
list of nominees.
The Man Booker International Prize is awarded every two
years to a living author who has published fiction either
originally in English or whose work is generally available in
translation in the English language.
The judging panel for the Man Booker International Prize
2013 consists of the scholar and literary critic, Christopher
Ricks; author and essayist, Elif Batuman; writer and
broadcaster, Aminatta Forna; novelist, Yiyun Li and author and
academic, Tim Parks.
Philip Roth won the prize in 2011, Alice Munro in 2009,
Chinua Achebe in 2007 and Ismail Kadaré won the inaugural prize
in 2005. In addition, there is a separate award for translation
and, if applicable, the winner may choose a translator of his or
her work into English to receive a prize of 15,000 pounds.
The Man Booker International Prize is significantly
different from the annual Man Booker Prize in that it highlights
one writer's continued creativity, development and overall
contribution to fiction on the world stage.
The 2012 Man Booker prize was won by British author Hilary
Mantel for "Bring Up the Bodies", the second novel in her
ongoing trilogy set in the court of Henry VIII. She also won in
2009 for the first novel of the series "Wolf Hall".
($1 = 0.6313 British pounds)
