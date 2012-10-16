* Hilary Mantel's "Bring up the Bodies" wins Booker prize
* First Briton and first woman to win award twice
* Joint favourite, Will Self's "Umbrella", overlooked
LONDON, Oct 16 Hilary Mantel wrote herself into
the history books on Tuesday, becoming the first woman and first
Briton to win the coveted Man Booker prize for fiction twice
with "Bring Up the Bodies", the sequel to her acclaimed "Wolf
Hall".
Two men had previously "done the double" - J.M. Coetzee who
was born in South Africa and Australia's Peter Carey.
Chair of judges Peter Stothard described Mantel as the
"greatest modern English prose writer" and told reporters she
had rewritten the art of historical fiction.
Wolf Hall, her re-imagining of the rise of blacksmith's son
Thomas Cromwell to the pinnacle of power in King Henry VIII's
court, won the 50,000 pound ($80,000) prize in 2009.
Bring Up the Bodies, published by HarperCollins imprint
Fourth Estate, picks up the action in 1535 with Anne Boleyn's
spectacular fall from grace and execution the following year.
"Well, I don't know, you wait 20 years for a Booker prize
and two come among at once," Mantel joked as she accepted her
award in the medieval splendour of the Guildhall banqueting hall
in central London.
There could yet be a third Booker prize for Mantel. The
final part of her epic trilogy, called "The Mirror and the
Light", is expected to hit shelves in 2015.
"I have to go away and write the third part of the trilogy.
I assure you I have no expectation that I will be standing here
(again)," she told an audience of fellow nominees, publishing
executives and London's literati.
Stothard, who is editor of the Times Literary Supplement,
likened the character of Cromwell to Don Corleone of the famous
"Godfather" film series.
"If you are looking for comparing it with things, you can
see as much Don Corleone in this book as D.H. Lawrence," he
said. "There is certainly a Godfather element to this book
including ... the moral ambiguity of the Don Corleone/Thomas
Cromwell figure."
"REHAB"
Asked in 2009 what she would spend her prize money on,
Mantel replied: "Sex and drugs and rock and roll."
Asked the same question in 2012, she joked: "Rehab," before
adding: "I'm afraid the answer will be much duller this year. My
pension, probably."
Mantel, now 60, came to literary and commercial fame
relatively late in her career, but said she never felt in
competition with the likes of Martin Amis and Ian McEwan.
She also played down some of the acclaim she had won since
her first Booker triumph.
"I remember in 2009 someone said, 'Do you realise that
tonight you're the best writer in the world?' and I thought 'Oh
how absurd, it's not the Olympics, it's not a competition'.
"You are only as good as your last paragraph and I haven't
even written one of those today."
The author added that a stage version of her Cromwell novels
was in the works, as was a six-part BBC television series.
Mantel and her publishers turned down offers of a Hollywood
adaptation, however, due to the subject matter's complexity.
Also on the shortlist this year, and joint favourite, was
Will Self's "Umbrella", a modernist tale about Audrey Death, a
woman who falls into a coma at the end of World War One only to
be awoken decades later when Dr. Zack Busner discovers a cure.
Up against the literary "establishment" were two first-time
novelists - Alison Moore for "The Lighthouse" and Indian writer
and poet Jeet Thayil for "Narcopolis".
Malaysia's Tan Twan Eng made it to the Booker longlist with
his first novel "The Gift of Rain" in 2007 and was shortlisted
in 2012 for "The Garden of Evening Mists".
"Swimming Home" by playwright and novelist Deborah Levy
explores the devastating effect depression can have on
apparently stable people.
As well as the prize money, the winner of the Man Booker
prize awarded to an author from the Commonwealth, Zimbabwe or
Ireland for a novel written in English is virtually guaranteed a
significant spike in sales.
Research by the Guardian newspaper showed that Mantel's Wolf
Hall sold 35,900 copies before the award was announced and
nearly 600,000 afterwards.
