LONDON Oct 16 Hilary Mantel became the first
woman and first Briton to win the coveted Man Booker prize for
fiction twice on Tuesday with "Bring Up the Bodies", the sequel
to her acclaimed Thomas Cromwell history "Wolf Hall".
Two men had previously "done the double" - J.M. Coetzee who
was born in South Africa and Australia's Peter Carey. Mantel
wins a cheque for 50,000 pounds ($80,000) and can expect a sharp
spike in sales of the winning novel.
Chair of judges Peter Stothard described Mantel as the
"greatest modern English prose writer", and told reporters that
she had rewritten the art of historical fiction.
