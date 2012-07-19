By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 For more than 30 years, author
William Boyd has won acclaim for writing complexly plotted
page-turners often set in unique historical milieus, from World
War One-era East Africa to 1936 Los Angeles.
His latest novel, "Waiting for Sunrise," features Lysander
Rief, a young British actor seeking treatment from a disciple of
Sigmund Freud for a sexual problem in pre-World War One Vienna
before becoming entangled in the opaque world of wartime
intelligence.
Boyd spoke with Reuters about the book, his writing process
and his recent agreement with the estate of Ian Fleming to write
the next James Bond novel.
Q: How did you get the idea for this project?
A: "I've had a bit of a Vienna obsession for some time. I
went there to write a piece about Egon Schiele, the painter.
While there, I went to the Freud museum, which is in his old
apartment. I had this spooky feeling that I might myself a
hundred years ago be coming for an appointment with Herr Dr.
Freud to see if he could sort out my problems. And I started
thinking about psychoanalysis then and how strange it must have
been and how weird it must have seemed to talk to a perfect
stranger. That was the origin of the novel."
Q: How much historical research do you do?
A: "I do a tremendous amount. I went to Vienna four times
while I was writing the book; walked the streets, accumulated
quite a library of books to serve my purpose. I'm a realistic
novelist. The world of my novels has to be absolutely detailed
and rich. I spend twice as long researching a novel as I do
writing. It takes me about two years to figure out a novel, one
year to write it."
Q: Why detail the bureaucracy behind World War One?
A: "I did some research about the massive amount of
bureaucracy required to keep these armies fed, watered and
fighting. The more I dug into it, the more I realized I'd hit a
gold mine for the novelist, because it's Kafkaesque. 'The
Directorate of Movements' actually existed in the war office. By
changing the angle of entry into World War One, the idea was to
make it fresh, and to make people see it again and get rid of
those stereotypes of men up to their knees in mud, staring out
of barbed wire."
Q: How do you know when you're finished?
A: "It's really a sense, an instinct that having accumulated
all this information, you then cherry-pick the stuff you need.
You discard 90 percent of what you've done because otherwise the
book begins to sag under the weight of its research. I needed
[to know], for example, how do you get by steamer from Geneva to
the French town of Evian in 1915?"
Q: Do you know how a book will end before writing?
A: "Absolutely. I have something I call the 'period of
invention,' which is this two-year process of researching the
novel. It's a long and arduous process, but that's where I make
all my mistakes. As soon as I know how the book is going to end,
then I can start writing. I don't write particularly fast, but I
write with confidence."
Q: What separates literary from commercial fiction?
A: "The worse the book the more stereotypical the situation,
the characters and most importantly the language. I think the
better the book, the more idiosyncratic it is. There should be
fewer stereotypical situations, fewer characters from central
casting. The language should be accurate and precise, not lazy
and overused. That's the distinction for me."
Q: How do you feel about writing the next James Bond novel?
A: "It's a fantastic, exciting challenge. I was very
familiar with Ian Fleming as a character and even put him in one
of my novels as a character. The film Bond is a cartoon
character. I think the literary Bond is far more interesting.
The intriguing thing about getting the job is you're given
virtual total liberty. This isn't going to be a pastiche of Ian
Fleming. It's going to be a William Boyd novel that happens to
have James Bond in it."
