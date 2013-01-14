Jan 14 When researching his forthcoming novel
about a serial killer plotting to assassinate the U.S.
president, New York Times best-selling author Brad Meltzer went
straight to the top: 41st President George H.W. Bush, a fan of
the author's work.
"Bush was extremely helpful," Meltzer, 42, told Reuters
ahead of the release of "The Fifth Assassin" by Grand Central
Publishing on Tuesday.
Meltzer explained that the former president was a fan after
reading previous political thrillers he had written.
"Bush wrote me the best fan letter I ever got in my life.
Then he invited me to Houston to spend some time with him as I
was researching one of the books. We became friends over the
course of many years," Meltzer said in a telephone interview.
"I'll always ask him about little details about White House
life that only he and a few others could possibly know," the
author added.
"But asking a president about the hidden staircase in the
White House residence is different than asking him about what
it's like to know that someone's out there planning your death."
Asked how he broached such a sensitive subject with Bush,
Meltzer, who holds a Columbia law degree, was frank: "Maybe I
should be smarter, but I just ask. They've dealt with far worse
than me."
"The Fifth Assassin," Meltzer's 12 novel, features the
return of hero Beecher White and President Andrew Wallace,
characters from Meltzer's previous novel, "The Inner Circle."
White works as an archivist at the U.S. National Archives
and belongs to the Culper Ring, a covert network of spies
founded by George Washington during the American Revolution.
After White joins the Culper Ring, he learns Wallace is
hiding a few sins behind his presidency.
"(White is) part me, part dream," Meltzer said. "Twice as
smart as me, but twice as broken. The truth is, I just love that
our hero isn't some silly, macho cliche. He's an archivist. His
best weapon is his brain."
In the book, White and the Culper Ring are on the trail of a
remorseless killer who sets his sights on Wallace.
LINCOLN'S SKULL, ASSASSIN'S BONES
The killer - who may well be someone White knows from his
youth - is recreating the crimes of John Wilkes Booth, Charles
J. Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz and Lee Harvey Oswald - the assassins
of Presidents Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William
McKinley and John F. Kennedy, respectively.
Even more disturbing, White discovers these four
presidential assassins may not have been acting alone, contrary
to what is written in history books.
Meltzer explained that the idea for the book came during a
visit to the little-known U.S. Army-run National Museum of
Health and Medicine near Washington.
"It began with a government employee who told me that I
needed to come to a museum that almost no one knew about," he
said. "Naturally, I was suspicious ... Then he told me, 'We have
pieces of Abraham Lincoln's skull, the bullet that killed him
and even the bones of John Wilkes Booth, if you want to see
them.'
"But as I started looking at the items, I could feel my
brain working out the plot of the thriller. What if, over the
course of 100 years, the four assassins - from John Wilkes Booth
to Lee Harvey Oswald - were secretly working together?"
It is familiar territory for Meltzer, who also hosts "Brad
Meltzer's Decoded," a television series on the History Channel
where he and a team of experts examine history's mysteries.
Meltzer has also written comic books, including "Buffy the
Vampire Slayer" for Dark Horse Comics as well as "Green Arrow"
and "Identity Crisis," which featured Superman and Batman, for
DC Comics.
His projects after "The Fifth Assassin" include a "Decoded"
book, then a children's book and another Beecher White novel.
