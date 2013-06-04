LONDON, June 4 "Noughts and Crosses" author
Malorie Blackman was named Britain's Children's Laureate, on
Tuesday.
The post recognises outstanding achievement and the
importance of exceptional authors in encouraging reading.
Blackman, whose books tackle issues including racism and
ethnic identity will use the role to get "more young people
reading more," she told Reuters.
"I aim to make reading more irresistible and I want more
children to love and be enthusiastic about stories and books,"
she said.
She will promote the availability of a wider range of
literature for children.
"I want books with more diverse genres and more translated
books to be available to broaden the reading horizons of every
child."
She will continue the work of previous laureate, "The
Gruffalo" author Julia Donaldson, in championing the role of
public libraries, which have been closing due to government
spending cuts.
She highlighted the importance of libraries in enabling her
to become an author, and said that without them children from
poorer backgrounds would not have access to technology like
personal computers that are now vital for learning.
"Libraries are one of the only truly classless institutions,
and if they close down literacy levels, reading ability and
educational attainment are going to suffer."
"I appreciate that budgets are tight but shutting down
libraries is very, very short-sighted."
Blackman who started her working life as a computer
programmer wants to get children to use technology to create
their own works and to share them.
As well as Donaldson, previous laureates have included
Anthony Browne, Michael Rosen and Anne Fine.
