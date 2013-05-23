LONDON May 23 Some of the biggest names in
literature, science and politics will pitch up to a small
British town over the next week for a clan gathering of the
world's most "promiscuous minds".
The 26th Hay Festival of literature, which begins on
Thursday in Hay-on-Wye on the English/Welsh border, will play
host to writers, scientists, philosophers, economists and
readers in the thousands.
Among star names this year at what former U.S. President
Bill Clinton dubbed the "Woodstock of the Mind" include
best-selling spy novelist John le Carre, Australia's
"Schindler's Ark" author Thomas Kenealley, Watergate journalist
Carl Bernstein and Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt.
Most of the readings, talks and panel debates take place in
tents set up in a field outside the town of 1,500 people.
And when the sun sets behind the hills over the festival
site, musicians as diverse as British indie band Noah and the
Whale and Malian Tuareg "desert-rockers" Terakaft take over.
Festival director Peter Florence has described the festival
as a deliberate attempt to spark ideas and unexpected
connections in a "promiscuous mind".
This year should be no different.
Among events Florence highlighted as likely to fire the
synapses were sessions featuring the music of Mali and another
in which France's ambassador to Berlin discusses the lessons of
western intervention in Mali and Libya.
Florence said he hoped audiences would connect talks from
Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner and "banker to the poor"
Muhammad Yunus, who developed the concept of microfinance, to
that of economist Linda Yueh on the growth of China.
He also cited sessions with British economist Nicholas
Stern, author of a 2006 report on the economics of climate
change, and with Google's Schmidt on the digital future.
Bernstein, who with Bob Woodward helped uncover the
Watergate scandal that brought down U.S. President Richard
Nixon, takes part in a debate on the future of the free press.
"Most of all I hope people will contribute to the sessions
and further the debate. This crowd is really, really smart, and
they are experts in fields we cannot even begin to represent,"
Florence told Reuters by email.
Among literary giants on this year's programme le Carre, the
creator of fictional British spy master George Smiley, makes his
first visit to the festival. U.S. novelist Barbara Kingsolver,
author of "The Poisonwood Bible" and "The Lacuna", talks about
her latest book, "Flight Behavior".
The Hay Festival runs until June 2.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)