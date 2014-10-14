Hollywood's Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LONDON Australian novelist Richard Flanagan's "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" was chosen on Tuesday as the winner of Britain's 2014 Man Booker Prize for literature, the judging panel announced.
Flanagan's sixth novel, set in part during the construction of the Thailand-Burma "Death Railway" in World War Two, was selected for the prestigious 50,000 pound ($79,540) prize from a short list of six titles that for the first time, under a change of rules, included works by two Americans.
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.