LONDON, July 7 Two prestigious British literary prizes for foreign fiction announced their merger on Tuesday as part of an effort to get more works translated into English.

The biennial Man Booker International Prize is joining forces with the annual Independent Foreign Fiction Prize, the Booker Prize Foundation said in a statement. From 2016, it will be awarded annually.

"One of the persistent observations of Man Booker International Prize judges has been that a substantial body of important literary fiction has not been translated into English," Jonathan Taylor, chairman of the Booker Prize Foundation, said.

"We very much hope that this reconfiguration of the prize will encourage a greater interest and investment in translation."

Boyd Tonkin, a senior writer for The Independent newspaper for which one of the merged prizes was named, will chair the judges for the 2016 prize, a spokeswoman for the Booker Foundation said.

"As a further acknowledgement of the importance of translation, the 50,000 pound ($77,170.00) prize will be divided equally between the author and the translator," the foundation said.

This year's winner of the Man Booker International Prize was Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai. He was chosen for what the judges said were "magnificent works of deep imagination and complex passions, in which the human comedy verges painfully onto transcendence".

The Booker Foundation also runs the Man Booker prize for works of fiction written in English and published in Great Britain.

The prize, originally limited to writers living in Britain, Ireland or the Commonwealth, was opened up in 2014 to authors who have been published in Britain, a move that allowed American writers to be considered for the first time.

