LONDON, July 7 Two prestigious British literary
prizes for foreign fiction announced their merger on Tuesday as
part of an effort to get more works translated into English.
The biennial Man Booker International Prize is joining
forces with the annual Independent Foreign Fiction Prize, the
Booker Prize Foundation said in a statement. From 2016, it will
be awarded annually.
"One of the persistent observations of Man Booker
International Prize judges has been that a substantial body of
important literary fiction has not been translated into
English," Jonathan Taylor, chairman of the Booker Prize
Foundation, said.
"We very much hope that this reconfiguration of the prize
will encourage a greater interest and investment in
translation."
Boyd Tonkin, a senior writer for The Independent newspaper
for which one of the merged prizes was named, will chair the
judges for the 2016 prize, a spokeswoman for the Booker
Foundation said.
"As a further acknowledgement of the importance of
translation, the 50,000 pound ($77,170.00) prize will be divided
equally between the author and the translator," the foundation
said.
This year's winner of the Man Booker International Prize was
Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai. He was chosen for what
the judges said were "magnificent works of deep imagination and
complex passions, in which the human comedy verges painfully
onto transcendence".
The Booker Foundation also runs the Man Booker prize for
works of fiction written in English and published in Great
Britain.
The prize, originally limited to writers living in Britain,
Ireland or the Commonwealth, was opened up in 2014 to authors
who have been published in Britain, a move that allowed American
writers to be considered for the first time.
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)