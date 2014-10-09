LONDON Oct 9 Novelist Salman Rushdie, winner of
the PEN/Pinter award, shared the honour on Thursday with Syrian
free-speech campaigner Mazen Darwish, who has been detained for
two years, and called for his immediate release.
It is a tradition of the PEN/Pinter Prize, named in memory
the late playwright Harold Pinter, who was an ardent advocate of
human rights, that the winner, announced in June, shares it with
"an international writer of courage".
"Mazen Darwish courageously fought for civilised values -
free expression, human rights - in one of the most dangerous
places in the world. His continued detention is arbitrary and
unjust. He should be freed immediately, and we must hope this
award may help, by shining a light on his plight," Rushdie said
in a statement released in advance of a ceremony held at the
British Library.
Darwish, who according to the Geneva-based International
Commission of Jurists was arrested on Feb. 16, 2012, faces
charges of "publicising terrorist acts" under Syria's
anti-terrorism law, English PEN said in a statement. If
convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years, it
said.
English PEN said Darwish's lawyers have challenged the
jurisdiction of Syria's Anti-Terrorism Court and have cited
procedural irregularities in relation to the arrest, including
the absence of an arrest warrant.
It said there were "widespread fears" that Darwish and
others arrested with him may have been tortured and ill-treated,
in order to extract a confession. There has been no official
investigation into the allegations, it added.
Syrian researcher and writer Zaher Omareen will collect the
award on Darwish's behalf, English PEN said.
English PEN is a worldwide writers' association. Its members
work to promote literature and to defend free expression.
The PEN/Pinter prize is awarded annually to a British writer
or writer living in Britain, who promotes or defends freedom of
expression.
