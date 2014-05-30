LONDON May 30 American novelist Gillian Flynn,
author of the bestselling "Gone Girl", will write a novel based
on Shakespeare's "Hamlet" for a series commissioned by The
Hogarth Press employing contemporary writers to reinterpret the
Bard's plays.
Hogarth announced this week that Flynn had been recruited
for its "Hogarth Shakespeare" project which will launch in 2016,
on the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death.
Hogarth previously announced it had enlisted Margaret Atwood
for "The Tempest", Tracy Chevalier for "Othello", Howard
Jacobson for "The Merchant of Venice", Jo Nesbo for "Macbeth",
Anne Tyler for "The Taming of the Shrew" and Jeanette Winterson
for "The Winter's Tale".
"Hamlet has long been a fascination of mine: murder,
betrayal, revenge, deceit, madness all my favorite things,"
Flynn is quoted as saying in a news release from Hogarth.
"Add to that some of Shakespeare's most intriguing, curious
characters from the titular brooding prince to rueful Ophelia
and what (slightly cheeky) writer wouldn't be tempted to
reimagine it?"
The series is being led by Hogarth UK in partnership with
Hogarth US. A publication date for Flynn's contribution to the
series has not yet been announced.
