LOS ANGELES, July 17 Chinese activist Chen
Guangcheng, a blind dissident who left his country after seeking
refuge in the U.S. Embassy, will publish a memoir next year, his
publisher said on Tuesday.
In April, Chen made headlines worldwide when, days ahead of
a diplomatic visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, he escaped 19 months of house arrest and sought
protection from the United States.
"This is an opportunity for me to share with the world the
true conditions in China, especially in the vast stretches of
rural China," Chen said in a statement from his publisher Times
Books, a division of Macmillan.
Chen, 40, was born with a high fever that left him blind in
infancy, and he grew up in great poverty. A self-taught lawyer,
he hoped to defend himself and help others fight for civil
rights in the villages outside China's modern cities.
For more than 20 years, he spoke out against government
policies and, after bringing a lawsuit against China's one-child
policy, was arrested and jailed in 2006.
Upon bring released about four years later, Chen was placed
under house arrest in Linyi in eastern Shandong province, from
which he escaped to seek refuge in the U.S. Embassy.
After days of diplomacy between the United States and China,
he was allowed to travel to New York City to study law.
Times Books said it expects to publish Chen's memoir in fall
2013.
