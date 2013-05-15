LONDON May 15 Early reviews of Dan Brown's
fast-paced fourth book in "The Da Vinci Code" series labelled it
a "clunky" page-turner that will nevertheless delight his fans.
Critics said the dark mysteries, mind-bending codes and
history-laced tourism in "Inferno" will thrill Brown devotees,
but panned the U.S. author for passages they said were more
suited to a Hollywood film script than a novel.
Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon returns in this latest
sequel to the blockbuster book and film franchise to follow a
trail of clues about 14th century Italian poet Dante Alighieri
across Florence, Venice and Istanbul in a race to save the world
from a deadly artificial plague.
New York Times reviewer Janet Maslin said the novel has a
shaky opening that appears to put Brown's "brainiac franchise"
in trouble, but recovers swiftly.
"To the great relief of anyone who enjoys him, Mr. Brown
winds up not only laying a breadcrumb trail of clues about Dante
(this is "Inferno," after all) but also playing games with time,
gender, identity, famous tourist attractions and futuristic
medicine," she wrote.
Sales of the book reached the highest level of customer
pre-orders at retailer Waterstones since the release of Harry
Potter author JK Rowling's adult fiction "The Casual Vacancy"
last year.
The Independent newspaper's Boyd Tonkin called the novel
"clunky but clever" in a review that asks whether Brown can make
a go of one of the oldest plots in fiction - mad scientist
threatens world with doom machine.
"Can Brown re-engineer these over-familiar devices of
outbreak, pestilence and contagion into a viable organism?
However clunkily, he can," Tonkin writes.
But Financial Times reviewer AN Wilson panned "Inferno" as a
"nonsensical story" loaded with "scientific gobbledygook" and
pointing out Brown's repetitive reliance on the fame of every
historical site Langdon comes across.
"The prof and his doctor race past 'Florence's famed
Cathedral', and Vasari's 'famed Studiolo', not forgetting the
'world-famous Uffizi Gallery'," Wilson wrote.
"Inferno reads less like a novel than a 'treatment' for a
thriller film."
Back in America, USA Today's Brian Truitt offers Brown's
novel three and a half stars out of four in a review that calls
the book "one hell of a good read".
"Brown has a definite formula in place for putting Langdon
through his paces, but watching him go through hell is about as
close as a book can come to a summertime cinematic blockbuster,"
Truitt wrote.
Brown's religion-themed mystery novel "The Da Vinci Code,"
was published in 2003 and was made into a hit film starring Tom
Hanks. It spent more than a year at the top the New York Times
bestseller list.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Writing by Paul Casciato; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)