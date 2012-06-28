By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, June 28 Author Grace McCleen won the
Desmond Elliott Prize for debut fiction published in Britain on
Thursday for "The Land of Decoration," although she has already
announced that her budding career as a writer is almost over.
The book, published in Britain by Chatto & Windus, centres
around the deeply religious 10-year-old Judith McPherson, who
with her father belongs to a religious sect and who is scorned
and bullied at school.
She seeks to build a better, albeit imaginary world, of
model figures and papier-mache mountains in the privacy of her
bedroom, and when she performs her first miracle, her troubles
really begin.
According to the prize's administrators, the story is partly
based on the author's own experiences as a girl brought up in a
Christian sect in Wales who was removed from school at the age
of 10.
She, like her main character, also developed her own secret
world in miniature, and, after re-entering school was encouraged
to apply for university. She went on to read English Literature
at Oxford.
"The Land of Decoration is a novel that can move the reader
from sadness to laughter with alarming suddenness," said Sam
Llewellyn, chair of the judges and himself first published by
the late literary agent Elliott after whom the award is named.
"Grace McCleen's voice sparkles with imagery and ideas, and
she uses it to tell a story that is simultaneously multi-layered
and absolutely compelling."
Although the "Land of Decoration" was McCleen's first novel
to be published, she had already written two other books, "The
Professor of Poetry" and "The Offering", by the time it appeared
in print.
"When the next novels appear I think people will have
trouble knowing what to make of me because they are so different
in style to 'The Land of Decoration,'" she said on her website.
"But then 'The Land of Decoration' itself has divided
readers, some thinking it is deep and fantastical, and others so
basic a child could have written it. Perhaps the more
misunderstanding the merrier.
"I have just finished my fifth novel (fourth that will be
published) and the last I will write. I would like to
concentrate on music from now on, which I would love to have
pursued when I was younger."
Now in her early 30s, McCleen expects her last novel to be
published in 2015, and has said publicly that she will not miss
writing once she gives it up.
The author beat two other shortlisted writers to claim the
10,000 pound ($16,000) Desmond Elliott Prize.
Patrick McGuinness' "The Last Hundred Days" was inspired by
his years in Bucharest in the runup to the Romanian revolution
and Rachel Joyce's "The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry" was
originally drafted as a radio play for her dying father.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Patricia Reaney)