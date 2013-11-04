(Deletes extraneous matter in headline)
NEW YORK Nov 4 Diana Nyad, the first person to
complete the treacherous swim from Cuba to Florida without a
shark cage, will write a book about her record-breaking
achievement and her life, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said on
Monday.
After swimming for 53 hours, Nyad, 64, finished the historic
110-mile (177-km) swim and arrived in Key West, Florida, on
Sept. 2. It was her fifth attempt.
"Her book will tell the story of an epic journey, and a
quest, in the ocean and on land, to live life at the highest
level," said Jordan Pavlin, executive editor at Knopf.
The as yet untitled book is scheduled to be published in
2015.
Last month, Nyad raised more than $100,000 for victims of
Hurricane Sandy in a two-day charity swim in a pool in New York
City. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and some Sandy victims
and first responders from the U.S. Coast Guard and New York
police and fire department swam alongside her.
