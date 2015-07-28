(Adds comments from former secretary, background)
NEW YORK, July 28 A new book by much-loved
children's author Dr. Seuss hit stores on Tuesday, 24 years
after his death.
"What Pet Should I Get?" was discovered in November 2013
while the author's widow, Audrey Geisel, was going through boxes
of old material in their California home.
Publishers said it is expected to be followed by least two
other books based on material left by the prolific and
award-winning author Theodor Geisel, who wrote under the
pen-name Dr. Seuss and who died in 1991.
"This book is all his drawings," said the Geisels' former
secretary, Claudia Prescott.
"It's the only (book) we found that was complete - some of
the verses had slipped off the story boards because the scotch
tape was so old it turned brown, so the Random House people went
through and spent a lot of time getting them in the right
order."
"What Pet Should I Get?" is published by Random House
Children's Books, a unit of Germany-based media group
Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA.
Prescott, who has worked for the Geisels since 1972, said
the author had many unfinished ideas, not all of which resulted
in books.
"He called it the bone pile - he'd go and take something out
of the bone pile," she said.
Cathy Goldsmith, the author's former art director, has said
"What Pet Should I Get?" was probably written between 1958 and
1962.
It features the brother and sister characters introduced in
the Dr. Seuss book "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish," which
was published in 1960, and centers on their trip to a pet store
to pick out a new friend.
Geisel, who began publishing books as Dr. Seuss in 1931,
wrote and illustrated more than 45 books, including "The Cat in
the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham" and "How the Grinch Stole
Christmas," before his death at the age of 87.
More than 650 million copies of his works have been sold
worldwide.
Three other books have been published since Geisel died, but
this is only the second where all the work was done by Geisel -
except coloring the characters, which was done by Goldsmith.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant in New York; Additional reporting
by Marty Graham in San Diego; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan
Whitcomb)