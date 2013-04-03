(Corrects grammar in headline)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, April 3 King Edward VIII may be best
known for giving up the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis
Simpson, but it wasn't the first time his love affairs posed a
threat to the British monarchy.
A new book by British barrister and former judge Andrew Rose
unearths a little-known affair with a French courtesan 20 years
before Edward's abdication, which ended in a rigged trial at the
behest of the British establishment trying to protect a future
king's reputation.
"The Prince, The Princess, and The Perfect Murder" details
how the then-Prince of Wales's first great love, French
courtesan Maggie Meller, blackmailed him to avoid the gallows
after murdering her playboy Egyptian prince husband.
Meller was acquitted in a high profile trial at London's Old
Bailey in 1923 despite the evidence stacked against her.
Rose said the acquittal was a shock but his research has now
revealed an extraordinary story involving the murder trial, a
secret cache of vanished letters and a cover-up to save the
reputation of the future king.
Six years before her trial, Meller had an affair with the
British prince. She used evidence from that relationship to
force the royal household to lean on the establishment in an
effort to get her off the hook and cover up the scandal, Rose
told Reuters.
"This affair had been carefully airbrushed from history so
the connection between the murder and the Prince of Wales was
never drawn," Rose told Reuters.
"The royal household took steps to make sure that the
prince's name did not come out in the trial to protect the
reputation of the future king. It is amazing that she got away
with it."
Rose's book, published by Coronet this week forms the basis
of a TV documentary, "Edward VIII's Murderous Mistress", on
Britain's Channel 4 later this month.
The latest book was a follow-on work from Rose's book about
the trial, "Scandal at the Savoy", published in 1991.
He was intrigued by Marguerite Alibert, better known as
Meller, who, dressed in a Chanel gown, shot her second husband,
Egyptian Prince Fahmy Bey, at London's Savoy Hotel in 1923.
COVER UP FOR THE PRINCE
At the time her past reputation as a gold digger was brushed
off and the focus was on her claim that she acted in
self-defence to protect herself from her abusive husband.
But after his book was released, Meller's grandson contacted
Rose, informing him of her affair with the prince, love letters
between the two, and a memoir she wrote in 1934.
Rose said it took several years to trace the relationship,
accessing unpublished documents in royal archives and private
collections but also finding a trail of destroyed documents.
Rose said the prince's involvement came as a surprise but
was in character as Edward, who abdicated in 1936 after less
than a year on the throne, was a well-known womanizer.
"He was emotionally immature and feckless in his private
life ... although he had enormous charm," said Rose.
"But you can be approachable and amusing and also neurotic,
self-centred and unreliable. He spent his time chasing woman,
had a string of love affairs and was always susceptible
particularly to powerful women."
Rose said the prince's protectors were quick to move once
Meller was arrested, negotiating with her to return the prince's
letters that she had stored in Cairo.
The crucial part of the deal, however, was that she would
not mention the prince in court and she stuck to that.
Her promiscuous past was never mentioned in court and the
trial instead focused on the violent nature and perverted sexual
tastes of her husband.
"Really this was a show trial," said Rose, "The authorities
wanted Marguerite to be acquitted. A murder conviction would
have been catastrophic for the Crown."
Meller was released and moved back to France where she lived
the rest of her life in Paris, dying wealthy in 1971.
"This story really does show another side to Edward and how
unsuitable he always was to be king," said Rose.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)