Oct 7 Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped from
her Utah bedroom in 2002 as a teenager by a self-styled
religious prophet and held for nine months, details her
captivity in a memoir, "My Story," published on Monday.
Smart, 25, describes in the book her persistent fear during
the ordeal and how she persuaded her captors, religious fanatic
Brian David Mitchell and his wife, to travel from California
back to Utah, which eventually led to her rescue.
"All I could think of was if I wasn't found here, there's no
way I'm going to be found anywhere else," Smart told NBC's
"Today" show on Monday. "I have to get back to Salt Lake."
Smart retells how Mitchell, now 59, kidnapped her from her
Salt Lake City bedroom and took her to a nearby mountain
encampment. He would rape her every day for the next nine
months, Smart writes.
Mitchell took Smart and his wife, Wanda Barzee, to Southern
California three months after kidnapping the teenager.
Smart persuaded Mitchell to hitchhike with her and Barzee
back to Utah from California after Mitchell had suggested taking
Smart to the East Coast. Smart said she believed she would be
recognized only in Utah.
Smart, who married last year and works as an advocate to
prevent crimes against children, said she still hangs onto words
her mother spoke days after she was rescued when a passerby
spotted Mitchell walking down a street with her and Barzee in
Sandy, Utah, and notified police.
"The best punishment you could ever give him is to be happy,
to move forward with your life and to do what you want to do,"
Smart said. "By feeling sorry for yourself and by holding on to
what's happened to you that's only allowing him to steal more of
your life away from you, and he doesn't deserve another second."
Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison following a
six-week trial in 2010 in which Smart testified about her
abduction and captivity. Barzee was sentenced to 15 years in
prison.
Smart, a devout Mormon, also details in the book how playing
the harp and horseback-riding have helped her in her recovery.
"Healing takes a lot of different forms and it's different
for everybody and there's not a wrong way and there's not a
right way," she said.
"My Story" is published by St. Martin's Press, an imprint of
privately held Macmillan.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Mohammad Zargham)