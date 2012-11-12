LONDON Nov 12 Wade Davis, explorer-in-residence
for the National Geographic Society, on Monday won the Samuel
Johnson Prize for Non-Fiction for his account of George
Mallory's ill-fated attempt to scale the heights of Everest.
"Into the Silence: The Great War, Mallory and the Conquest
of Everest", published by Random House imprint The Bodley Head,
was the result of 10 years' research and writing and sought to
link the conquest of Everest with a desire to exorcise the
massed ghosts of those who fell in World War One.
"This fascinating historical narrative of a great adventure
manages to shed new light on events and stories we thought we
already knew," said David Willetts, a parliamentarian who was
chair of the judges.
"It's an exciting story of human endeavour imbued with deep
historical significance.
"Wade's scrupulous use of sources and attention to detail,
combined with his storytelling skills and ability to enter into
the minds of the people he is writing about, makes this a
thoroughly enlightening and enjoyable book."
Mallory was a British climber who may or may not have
reached the summit of Everest before dying on the mountain in
June, 1924.
His frozen remains were discovered 75 years later hundreds
of feet below the peak, and the climbing community is divided to
this day over whether Mallory was the first person to stand on
the roof of the world.
Davis, who is Canadian, is the author of 15 books including
"The Serpent and the Rainbow", "One River", and "The
Wayfinders".
His film credits include "Light at the Edge of the World",
an eight-hour documentary series produced for the National
Geographic Channel.
His was one of six books on the shortlist for the annual
prize, which is in its 14th year and is worth 20,000 pounds
($32,000) to the winner. Last year's winner was "Mao's Great
Famine" by Frank Dikoetter.
