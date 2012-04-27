By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 In early 2006, ExxonMobil was
caught in the middle of a standoff between the authoritarian
leader of Chad, Idriss Deby, and Paul Wolfowitz, the head of the
World Bank, journalist Steve Coll says in his new book on the
world's biggest oil company.
Deby needed more weapons to defend his African nation
against rebels supported by his former ally, Sudan, whose
militias had driven more than 200,000 refugees into Chad.
But good governance clauses in loans Chad had procured from
the World Bank largely restricted him from arms purchases, and
Wolfowitz was threatening to freeze critical bank accounts.
Deby, in response, threatened to shutter ExxonMobil's
Chadian operations, jeopardizing billions the company had
invested in the country.
No problem. At the behest of ExxonMobil, Coll says, the U.S.
Ambassador to Chad helped resolve the situation, following a
failed rebel attack. Deby ended up with more leeway on spending
on weapons and ExxonMobil continued pumping oil, the Pulitzer
Prize-winning reporter says in his new study, "Private Empire:
ExxonMobil and American Power."
"By now ExxonMobil had made its own choice clear," writes
Coll, now a staff writer for The New Yorker. "It was more
interested in the survival of Chad's oil production than it was
in the World Bank's experiment in nation building."
Chad was typical of the complex geopolitical and financial
dilemmas the secretive multinational corporation faces on a
continual basis, Coll explains in his lengthy portrait.
Checking in at more than 600 pages, and based on more than
450 interviews, "Private Empire" is almost academic in its
breadth and density. Perhaps nothing less would do for a proper
assessment of the largest publicly traded oil and gas company in
the world, with operations in more than 150 countries.
Coll delves deeply into the cold pragmatism that reflects
the ExxonMobil's activity in dangerous locales, coping with
threats from kidnappings to coups and the often spotty human
rights record of host countries; its wary approach to global
warming and public relations; its dealings with the Bush and
Obama Administrations; its commitment, above and beyond all
else, to satisfying its shareholders.
"I'm not a U.S. company and I don't make decisions based on
what's good for the U.S.," Coll quotes Lee Raymond as saying,
citing the burly and brash CEO of the company who retired in
2005 with a financial package worth almost $400 million.
At stake, Coll says, is the fight for proven reserves of
oil, which giants like ExxonMobil can exploit for years and
represent a critical benchmark for investors as a pointer to the
company's future performance.
Unfortunately for Big Oil, these reserves have been and are
increasingly found in the jungles and deserts of weak, war-torn
nations rife with corruption like Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Iraq
and the Aceh region of Indonesia, Coll writes.
"More and more of the world's oil and gas lay in red-shaded
transitional countries, as they were marked in confidential
ExxonMobil binders," Cole says, describing the corporation's
method of dividing nations into three groups: democracies,
authoritarian regimes and transitional governments.
The Chad situation was emblematic of a common thread running
throughout "Private Empire": ExxonMobil's push-pull relationship
with the White House, with which the corporation enjoyed
exceptional access under President George W. Bush.
Raymond had known Vice President Dick Cheney for more than
two decades; this included Cheney's tenure as CEO of
Halliburton, which regularly contracted to do work for Exxon,
Coll writes. Wolfowitz was another Bush White House veteran.
ExxonMobil usually sought to keep its distance from the
administration, lest it appear to be an arm of U.S. foreign
policy. After the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003, ExxonMobil resisted
State Department entreaties to open an office in Baghdad, Coll
says. Raymond, in particular, became increasingly disillusioned
with rising instability in Iraq, which was bad for business.
"Throughout his cultivation of the Bush Administration
Raymond purposefully kept ExxonMobil at arm's length from the
administration's attempts to remake post-Saddam Hussein Iraq,"
the author says. "It was not in ExxonMobil's interests to become
tainted by failed nation-building projects in a country that
held one of the world's largest unproduced oil and gas resource
bases."
ExxonMobil sets its own agenda. On April 19, 2012, Iraq's
oil ministry said it disqualified the company from bidding on a
new round of oil exploration rights after it signed a separate
deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.
But Coll says the corporation wastes no time in leaning on
the White House when it really needs it. After a call from
Raymond, Coll writes, Cheney called contacts in the United Arab
Emirates when ExxonMobil was competing for a stake in a
50-billion-barrel oil field, which would provide the winner with
"a substantial boost to its booked oil reserves."
The UAE later awarded ExxonMobil a 20-year contract, citing
the company's technical prowess.
"The corporation's executives often claimed that they did
not require favors from the U.S. government, did not take
direction from the White House, and preferred global
independence," Coll writes. "The reality was more complex. The
corporation had a direct line to Cheney and negotiated with
State and Abu Dhabi as its interests dictated."
Coll's analysis is insightful, though not definitive on
every issue. On climate change, for instance, ExxonMobil was
criticized in 2005 when it hired Philip Cooney, a former
lobbyist with the American Petroleum Institute hired by the Bush
White House as an environmental policy adviser. Cooney had just
resigned after the New York Times reported that, despite no
scientific training, he repeatedly revised government scientific
reports to cast doubt on global warming arguments.
"Britain and continental European democracies have already
taxed themselves to ease the climate risk faced by future
generations," Coll says in a passage many environmentalists
would dispute. "In the United States, most of the major oil
corporations that had earlier undermined the findings of climate
science, including ExxonMobil, now accept, if reluctantly, that
a price on carbon is coming, and that it might be justified."
But overall the book is a thorough and useful discussion of
ExxonMobil's profitability and political influence during the
years of Raymond and current CEO Rex Tillerson, shedding light
on the growing power of corporations in the American political
and economic system.
"Corporate profits in 2011 made up a larger share of
American national income, when compared to workers' wages and
small business income, than at any time since 1929, when such
statistics were first recorded," Coll writes. "ExxonMobil had
evolved into the most profitable corporation headquartered in
the United States - and one of the most politically active - in
an era of corporate ascendancy."
(Editing By Peter Bohan)