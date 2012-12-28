NEW YORK Dec 28 "Too Bright to Hear Too Loud to
See" is a work of fiction, but author Juliann Garey said the
protagonist's struggles with bipolar disorder are based on her
own reality.
The debut novel from journalist and screenwriter Garey,
which was published this week, centers on Hollywood executive
Greyson Todd's struggle to navigate life with bipolar disorder.
The story is told as a collection of memories that include
Greyson's childhood with his mentally ill father, the discord
that his symptoms cause in his marriage and professional life,
and his travels around the world that precede his stay in a New
York psychiatric hospital.
Garey herself is bipolar and the illness runs in her family.
"There are components that are conceived from my life, but
it's certainly not autobiographical," she said in an interview.
"It's definitely fiction in terms of the plot. In terms of the
psychic rollercoaster that he (Greyson) goes through in the
book, that is actually very much from my own life."
Garey said the steep crests and drops of Greyson's moods
closely paralleled her own. Beginning at age 39, she experienced
a seven-year, treatment-resistant bipolar episode during which
she wrote the book.
"When Greyson was having a manic episode, it was because I
was having a manic episode and I wrote it during that period,"
she said. "During his very depressed periods, I was probably
very depressed and I wrote it at that time, so I was feeling
what he was feeling."
Garey's book coincides with the recent release of a
critically acclaimed film, "Silver Linings Playbook," which
centers on a character who is bipolar. It also comes as a rash
of mass shootings has prompted questions about the
accessibility of mental healthcare in the United States.
Though Garey said there is still a "huge stigma" attached to
mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, she considers open
discussion a step in the right direction.
"People have to know that it's a brain disorder, a matter of
circuitry," she said. "It's an illness like diabetes or multiple
sclerosis or any other medical illness, and it needs to be
treated in the same way."
Greyson's difficulties with his illness might make for a
compelling novel, but Garey believes that a few key changes
could prevent many mentally ill people from similar suffering.
She advocates integrating mental healthcare more closely with
existing care.
"Kids get screened when they go to the pediatrician for
their sight, their hearing, and they should get screened for
mental health as well. It should be part of a regular annual
physical," she said.
She praised President Barack Obama for increasing research
funding to the National Institute of Mental Health, and for
backing mental healthcare parity. She also criticized
politicians for their silence on mental health issues,
particularly during the 2012 presidential election.
"There are 11 million Americans with a serious mental
illness who were voting in that election, and mental illness
never came up once during the campaign," she said of the 2012
presidential election. "We have a long way to go."
