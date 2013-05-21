LONDON May 21 Dutch author Gerbrand Bakker has
won the 2013 Independent Foreign Fiction Prize awarded by
Britain's Booktrust charity for "The Detour", a tale of
infidelity, exile and isolation.
Bakker will share the 10,000 pound ($15,200) prize with
translator David Colmer for the story of Emilie, a translation
professor and Emily Dickinson scholar, who retreats from her
life in the Netherlands to an isolated farmhouse in Wales
following an affair with a student.
"Gerbrand Bakker's tale of a Dutchwoman who goes missing
from her own troubled life and seeks refuge in rural Wales
combines mesmeric storytelling with an uncanny sense of place,
and an atmosphere of brooding, irresistible menace," prize judge
and Independent newspaper literary editor Boyd Tonkin said.
Bakker led a shortlist which included Man Booker
International Prize-winner Ismail Kadare from Albania, Croatian
author Daa Drndic, Chris Barnard from South Africa and Enrique
Vila-Matas from Spain.
The Independent Foreign Fiction Prize is awarded annually to
the best work of contemporary fiction by a living author which
was translated into English from any other language and
published in the United Kingdom in 2012.
The prize acknowledges the writer and translator equally,
recognising the importance of the translator's ability to bridge
the gap between languages and cultures.
Booktrust is an independent British reading and writing
charity.
Previous winners of the prize include Milan Kundera and
Anthea Bell. The 2012 winner was Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld
for "Blooms of Darkness", translated from Hebrew by Jeffrey M
Green.
($1 = 0.6570 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)