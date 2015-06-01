NEW YORK, June 1 E.L. James, author of the
hugely successful "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic novels, has
written a new entry in the series that takes the point of view
of its male character, Christian Grey, publisher Vintage Books
said on Monday.
The book, titled "Grey," will be published on June 18, which
is the character's birthday.
"In the new book, (James) will offer her fans the
opportunity to see the world of 'Fifty Shades' anew through the
eyes of its intriguing and enigmatic protagonist," Vintage
Books, a division of Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, said in a
statement.
James, who made her announcement of the new book on the
Instagram website, said she wrote it in response to fans who
have been asking for Christian's point of view.
"Christian is a complex character," the British writer said,
"and readers have always been fascinated by his desires and
motivations, and his troubled past. Also, as anyone who has ever
been in a relationship knows, there are two sides to every
story."
The book will be published in Britain on the same day and
will be available as an eBook and in audio and Spanish-language
editions.
The trilogy about the erotic relationship between a college
student, Anastasia Steele, and business tycoon Grey, has sold
more than 125 million copies and is one of the most successful
series in the history of publishing.
The first book was also turned in an R-rated film starring
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, which has earned more than $500
million at the global box office. Film adaptations of the second
and third books are planned.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Peter Galloway)