NEW YORK The British author of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic trilogy will be following up her success with a journal that will be available in bookstores in time for Mother's Day in May, its U.S. publisher said on Monday.

Vintage Books said "Fifty Shades of Grey: Inner Goddess (A Journal)" by E.L. James will be a bonded-leather soft cover journal in which readers and aspiring writers can record their innermost thoughts.

It will include a forward by James, excerpts from the erotic novels, which have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, along with writing tips and a playlist of music she found inspiring.

"As E.L. James traveled and met with her readers, there was a great curiosity about how she got started writing," Vintage/Anchor's Anne Messitte, the acquiring publisher of the series, said in a statement.

"Her personal story as a writer is inspirational to many women, and journaling has been an important part of her creative process from the start," Messitte said.

There are plans for a "Fifty Shades" movie and the author also has approved a "Fifty Shades of Grey: The Classical Album," featuring Bach and Chopin.

