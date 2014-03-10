By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 American author George
Saunders, whose fiction specialises in "darkly playful" twists
of fate, won the inaugural Folio literary prize and 40,000
pounds ($66,500) on Monday for his collection "Tenth of
December".
Saunders, 55, who started out as a geophysicist and worked
in the oil fields of Sumatra before turning to writing, was
selected from a shortlist of eight authors for the new prize.
Its sponsors say it is intended to recognise "the best
English-language fiction from around the world" that has been
published in Britain, regardless of form, genre or the author's
nationality.
"George Saunders's stories are both artful and profound,"
English novelist and poet Lavinia Greenlaw, the chair of the
judges, said in a statement announcing the winner of the prize
founded by the Folio Society, a publisher of deluxe classic
books.
"Darkly playful, they take us to the edge of some of the
most difficult questions of our time and force us to consider
what lies behind and beyond them. His subject is the human self
under ordinary and extraordinary pressure.
"...We have no doubt that these stories will prove only more
essential in years to come."
The Texas-born Saunders, who was a recipient of the $500,000
MacArthur Fellowship, sometimes called "the genius grant", in
2006, is a professor of creative writing at Syracuse University
in New York.
He has written several collections of short fiction,
including "Tenth of December" (Bloomsbury), a New York Times
bestseller, as well as popular children's books.
"No one writes more powerfully than George Saunders about
the lost, the unlucky, the disenfranchised, those Americans who
struggle to pay the bills, make the rent, hold onto a job they
might detest - folks who find their dreams slipping from their
grasp as they frantically tread water, trying to keep from
drowning," Michiko Kakutani wrote in a review of "Tenth of
December" in The New York Times in January, 2013.
The other 2014 shortlisted titles were:
"Red Doc>" by Anne Carson (Random House/Jonathan Cape)
"Schroder" by Amity Gaige (Faber & Faber)
"Last Friends" by Jane Gardam (Little, Brown)
"Benediction" by Kent Haruf (Picador)
"The Flame Throwers" by Rachel Kushner (Random House/Harvill
Secker)
"A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing" by Eimear McBride (Galley
Beggar Press)
"A Naked Singularity" by Sergio De La Pava (Maclehose
Editions)
($1 = 0.6013 British pounds)
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)