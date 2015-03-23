By Ahmed Aboulenein
| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 It took him 13 years to write
and publish it, but Indian-born U.S. author Akhil Sharma won the
second annual Folio literary prize and 40,000 pounds on Monday
for his novel "Family Life".
Sharma, 43, was selected from a shortlist of eight authors
for the prize for his novel about an Indian family that
immigrates to the U.S. and the tragedy that "turns their
American dream" into a "nightmare".
Its sponsors say it is intended to recognise "the best
English-language fiction from around the world" that has been
published in Britain, regardless of form, genre or the author's
nationality.
"Family Life is a masterful novel of distilled complexity,
about catastrophe and survival; attachment and independence; the
tension between selfishness and responsibility," British author
William Fiennes, the chair of the judges, said in a statement
announcing the winner of the prize founded by the Folio Society,
a publisher of deluxe classic books.
"We loved its deceptive simplicity and rare warmth. More
than a decade in the writing, this is a work of art that expands
with each re-reading and a novel that will endure."
Sharma was born in Delhi in India and emigrated to the U.S.
in 1979. His stories have been published in the New Yorker and
in Atlantic Monthly, and have been included in The Best American
Short Stories and O. Henry Prize Collections.
His first novel, An Obedient Father, won the 2001 Hemingway
Foundation/PEN Award. He was named one of Granta's 'Best of
Young American Novelists' in 2007.
'Family Life will cut your heart to pieces but it will also
make you rejoice. The language, the humour, the sophistication,
the empathy, the insight - all signal a new kind of literature
about families and the bonds with which they hold us tight,"
wrote American author and satirist Gary Shteyngart.
"Akhil Sharma's place among the best literary novelists of
his generation is likewise secure."
The other 2015 shortlisted titles were:
"10:04" by Ben Lerner (Granta)
"All My Puny Sorrows" by Miriam Toews (Faber)
"Dept. of Speculation" by Jenny Offill (Granta)
"Dust" by Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (Granta)
"How to Be Both" by Ali Smith (Hamish Hamilton)
"Nora Webster" by Colm Tóibín (Viking)
"Outline" by Rachel Cusk (Faber)
