By Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, March 23 It took him 13 years to write
and publish it, or as he puts it, "my 30s", but U.S. author
Akhil Sharma won the second annual Folio literary prize and
40,000 pounds ($59,752) on Monday for his novel "Family Life".
Sharma, 43, was selected from a shortlist of eight authors
for the prize for his semi-autobiographical novel about an
Indian family that immigrates to the U.S. and the tragedy that
"turns their American dream" into a "nightmare" when one of
their sons is severely brain damaged following an accident.
He draws on personal experience. He was born in India and
left for the U.S with his family when he was younger. His
brother was involved in an accident that left him brain damaged.
"This friend of mine began dating a woman and soon after she
got sick so he began taking care of her. He was there for her at
the hospital, put the hospital bed together; he was there for
her when she died," said Sharma.
"He was with her for five years and he said 'I don't really
love her that much. I'm glad somebody was there because it's
awful to be sick alone; I just wish I hadn't been the poor
schmuck' and I have that same feeling towards the book."
An investment banker turned novelist, Sharma was born in
Delhi and emigrated to the U.S. in 1979. His stories have been
published in the New Yorker and in Atlantic Monthly, and have
been included in The Best American Short Stories and O. Henry
Prize Collections. His first novel, An Obedient Father, won the
2001 Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award.
He spoke of his gladness that the book was receiving
attention because it highlighted the important and often
overlooked role of care-givers.
"The book itself is good. I just wish someone else had
written it. Writing it was like having to chew stones," he said.
The award's sponsors say it is intended to recognise "the
best English-language fiction from around the world" that has
been published in Britain, regardless of form, genre or the
author's nationality.
"Family Life is a masterful novel of distilled complexity,
about catastrophe and survival; attachment and independence; the
tension between selfishness and responsibility," British author
William Fiennes, the chair of the judges, said in a statement
announcing the winner of the prize founded by the Folio Society,
a publisher of deluxe classic books.
The other 2015 shortlisted titles were:
"10:04" by Ben Lerner (Granta)
"All My Puny Sorrows" by Miriam Toews (Faber)
"Dept. of Speculation" by Jenny Offill (Granta)
"Dust" by Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (Granta)
"How to Be Both" by Ali Smith (Hamish Hamilton)
"Nora Webster" by Colm Tóibín (Viking)
"Outline" by Rachel Cusk (Faber)
($1 = 0.6694 pounds)
