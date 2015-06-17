By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 17 E.L. James, the British author
of the hugely successful "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic novels,
is celebrating the fictional birthday of her famous male
character on Thursday with the release of her new book, "Grey,"
which looks set to be an instant bestseller.
Publisher Vintage Books said demand for the novel, told from
the viewpoint of business tycoon Christian Grey, has been
consistent with the other books in the trilogy, which have sold
more than 125 million copies worldwide.
Vintage, a division of Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group,
plans to have 1 million copies ready for sale in bookstores on
Thursday.
"Grey" has been the top Kindle pre-order book of 2015 on
Amazon, and sales are expected to soar when the ebook
is released at midnight on Wednesday. The book will also be
published in Britain and in audio and Spanish-language versions.
"It is the highest pre-order of the year," said Sara Nelson,
editorial director at Amazon.com. "I would be very surprised if
it is not a bestseller."
"Fifty Shades of Grey" is the all-time best-selling Kindle
title.
James announced the surprise launch of the book earlier this
month in one of the best-kept secrets of publishing. She was
prompted to write it by fans who had asked her to tell Grey's
side of the story of his erotic relationship with virginal
college student Anastasia Steele.
"Christian is a complex character," James said when she
announced the book's release date on the Instagram social media
network, "and readers have always been fascinated by his desires
and motivations."
Grey is a handsome, 27-year-old self-made billionaire with a
troubled past who lives and works in an ordered world that
becomes unsettled when he meets Steele and introduces her to
kinky sex, sadomasochism and bondage.
In "Grey" James will give her millions of avid fans Grey's
take on his relationship with Steele and his thoughts and
insights.
"Books like this always have an appeal," said Amazon.com's
Nelson.
The first book of the trilogy was turned into an R-rated
film by Comcast Corp-owned Universal Pictures starring
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, grossing more than $500 million
at the global box office since its February release.
Several countries, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia and
Kenya, banned the film from their theaters because of its erotic
content. Critics said the movie blurred the lines between
healthy and harmful sex.
Film adaptations of the second and third books are also
planned.