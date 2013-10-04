NEW YORK Oct 4 Mexican writer-director
Guillermo del Toro is releasing an illustrated book of notes and
drawings from his private journals and filmmaking diaries, his
publisher said on Friday.
"Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks,
Collections, and Other Obsessions," which goes on sale on Oct.
29, will give readers a glimpse into the imaginative mind of the
director of 2006 fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth," which won three
Oscars, and this year's sci-fi disaster movie "Pacific Rim."
The 256-page book, written with author and filmmaker Marc
Scott Zicree, takes readers on a tour of Bleak House, the
director's second home and working office, and includes a series
of interviews in which he discusses his graphic inspirations,
storytelling and film analysis.
"He sees with the wonder and stark terror of a child," James
Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of films including 1997's
"Titanic" and 2009's "Avatar," said in a foreword to the book,
published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins.
"His notebooks are a map of the subconscious, and his films
doorways into the dungeons of our dreams, allowing us to
confront our own individual hearts of darkness, to do battle and
emerge victorious," Cameron added.
