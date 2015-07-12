NEW YORK, July 12 Harper Lee's just and gentle
lawyer Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" is depicted as a
bigot and racist in the author's upcoming new novel, which is
being published this week 55 years after her portrait of racial
injustice in the American South.
Early reviews of "Go Set a Watchman", set 20 years after
Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, reveal that Finch attends a
Ku Klux Klan meeting and opposes desegregation efforts.
This portrayal of Finch, one of the most beloved figures in
American literature, sharply contrasts with the small town
Alabama lawyer who defends a black man charged with raping a
white woman in "Mockingbird". That image was immortalized by
Gregory Peck in the 1962 Oscar-winning movie of the book.
"Go Set a Watchman", set in the mid 1950s, finds Finch in
possession of a racist tract called "The Black Plague", and sees
him scolding his adult daughter Scout for her progressive views
on equality, according to New York Times, Los Angeles Times and
Wall Street Journal reviewers, who received advance copies.
"Do you want Negroes by the carload in our schools and
churches and theaters? Do you want them in our world?" Finch
asks Scout in "Go Set a Watchman", the reviews say.
The book in fact was Lee's first novel, and came to light
only in recent years, setting off a literary furor. It will be
published on Tuesday and is already the most pre-ordered novel
on Amazon.com since the 2007 release of J.K. Rowling's last book
in the "Harry Potter" series.
Lee, now 89 and living in an assisted living facility in her
Alabama hometown, has done no publicity for the novel, whose
contents have been a closely guarded secret.
The book shows Scout, a six-year-old tomboy in
"Mockingbird", as a sexually liberated woman in her 20s who
returns home from New York to visit Atticus, now 72 and
arthritic.
Now known as Jean Louise, she is shocked and disillusioned
by her father's views and has furious arguments with him.
Sam Sacks at the Wall Street Journal wrote that for the
millions of admirers of Finch in "Mockingbird", Lee's new book
will be a test of tolerance and forgiveness.
"At the peak of her outrage, Jean Louise tells her father
'You've cheated me in a way that's inexpressible.' I don't doubt
that many who read this novel are going to feel the same way,"
Sacks said.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Louise Ireland)