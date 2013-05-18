(Adds auction date in paragraph 5)
May 17 Ever wondered what went through author
J.K. Rowling's mind when she wrote the first "Harry Potter"
novel?
Fans of books about the boy wizard will have a chance to bid
on a unique first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's
Stone," annotated by the author, at a charity auction this
month, the English PEN organization said on Friday.
The book contains Rowling's handwritten thoughts and
commentary about the book and the film adaptation, as well as 22
hand-drawn illustrations including one of a sleeping baby Harry
and another of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.
It includes a 43-page "second thoughts" segment from the
author, with phrases such as, "I wrote the book ... in snatched
hours, in clattering cafés or in the dead of night. For me, the
story of how I wrote 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'
is written invisibly on every page, legible only to me ..."
The book will be one of 51 first editions annotated by
authors at an auction on May 21 that will include "Bridget
Jones's Diary" by Helen Fielding, "Northern Lights" by Philip
Pullman and Roald Dahl's "Matilda" with original illustrations
by Quentin Blake.
The "Harry Potter" fantasy series of seven novels, based on
the adventures of a boy wizard, has become the best-selling book
series ever and has been adapted into a multibillion-dollar film
franchise.
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was first
published in 1997, and is the rarest of the series as only 500
copies were printed.
In an October 2007 auction, a first edition of the book sold
for 19,700 pounds ($29,878) and the auction at Sotheby's in
London is likely to fetch high prices for the unique copies.
(1 pound = $1.52)
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; editing by
Christopher Wilson)