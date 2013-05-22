May 21 A unique first edition of "Harry Potter
and the Philosopher's Stone" annotated by author J.K. Rowling
has sold for a record 150,000 pounds ($227,421) at a London
charity auction, Sotheby's said on Tuesday.
The 1997 book, featuring handwritten notes, 22 original
illustrations and a 43-page "second thoughts" commentary by the
author, fetched the highest price to date for a printed book by
Rowling, Sotheby's said in a statement.
The auction house said the sale room fell silent on Tuesday
as buyers engaged in a bidding war for the coveted book, which
eventually went to a unidentified buyer bidding over the
telephone.
The full sale featured 51 first editions, all unique
one-offs featuring annotations and commentary from authors, as
part of the "First Editions, Second Thoughts" sale to benefit
charity organization English PEN, which promotes freedom of
expression.
Other top sellers included Roald Dahl's "Matilda" with new
illustrations by Quentin Blake for 30,000 pounds ($45,470),
Kazuo Ishiguro's "The Remains of the Day" for 18,000 pounds
($27,278) and Julian Barnes' "Metroland" for 14,000 ($21,216).
The total sale fetched 439,000 pounds ($665,410).
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first in
a series of seven novels by Rowling, about the adventures of a
boy wizard living in a world of "muggles" and magic.
Only 500 first editions of "Harry Potter and the
Philosopher's Stone" exist, making them the rarest of the
series, which has become the best-selling book series ever and
was adapted into a multibillion-dollar film franchise.
(1 pound = $1.52)
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Beech)