NEW YORK Feb 5 Helen Fielding, the British
author of the bestselling "Bridget Jones's Diary" books that
were made into successful films has written a new novel that
will be released in November, her U.S. publisher said on
Tuesday.
In the still untitled book Fielding will continue to write
in Bridget Jones' voice but will follow her in a later stage of
her life in present-day London.
"Few writers can rival Helen Fielding when it comes to fully
capturing the modern woman," said Sonny Mehta, the chairman and
editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, which will publish the book.
"Bridget Jones's Diary" came out in 1996, and was followed
by a sequel, "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason," in 1999. The
two novels sold more than 15 million copies, were published in
40 countries and adapted into films starring Renee Zellweger,
Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.
"My life has moved on, and Bridget's will move on, too,"
Fielding said in a statement. "I hope people will have as much
fun reading it, as I am writing it."
The novel will also be published as an e-book and audiobook.
