June 6
June 6 Looking out to sea, British author Hilary
Mantel is plotting her next move. After chronicling the rise of
Thomas Cromwell in her last two novels, now it is time to put
him to death.
At her house on England's south coast, Mantel has the bones
of a plan -- notes and sketches that she will stitch together to
describe the downfall of one of English history's most equivocal
and reviled characters: the blacksmith's son who carved his way
to the top of Henry VIII's court and helped the king divorce his
first wife, Catherine of Aragon, and execute his second, Anne
Boleyn.
It's a challenging prospect for Mantel, whose first two
Cromwell books -- the Man Booker Prize winner "Wolf Hall" (2009)
and "Bring up the Bodies", which arrived in U.S. bookstores last
week -- have won over critics and readers for their rich
retelling, through Cromwell's eyes, of this well-trodden period
of history.
"Wolf Hall" is being developed for a television miniseries
written by Peter Straughan, who penned the screenplay for the
2011 movie "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy". A play is also in the
works in Britain.
"If I get the third book right then in a sense my whole life
will have come right," said Mantel, whose previous work has
received critical acclaim but not the widespread popularity of
the Cromwell books. "But if I don't, then I am going to see it
as a failure. In my mind it is all one long project."
"The Mirror and The Light", expected in 2015, will mark the
end of 10 years' research and the completion of an idea sowed
nearly 40 years ago.
"I began writing in my early twenties and I thought, one day
I will write a novel about Thomas Cromwell," Mantel said in a
telephone interview with Reuters.
The final part of the trilogy will begin where "Bring up the
Bodies" left off, with Anne Boleyn at the scaffold in 1536, and
end with Cromwell's own execution four years later.
"His end is a mirror of his beginning. When we find him at
the beginning of 'Wolf Hall' he is bleeding on the ground and he
thinks he is going to die. When I wrote that I knew that I had
the beginning but I also had an ending," Mantel said from her
home in Devon.
INSPIRED BY HISTORY
Born in 1952, Mantel has written more than 10 works of
fiction, including "A Place of Safety", set during the French
Revolution, which, like her latest trilogy, concerns real
historical characters.
But it wasn't until "Wolf Hall" that Mantel received popular
attention at home and abroad. She humbly attributes it to the
world's perennial fascination with the reign of Henry VIII that
has spawned dozens of television shows, movies and plays. But
critics also put it down to her fresh depiction of Cromwell, a
man of the shadows brought into the light.
In plays such as "A Man For All Seasons", Cromwell is the
calculating villain, responsible for the death of a saintly
Thomas More, who stands up against Henry when the king divorces
Catherine of Aragon.
But Mantel paints a more complex picture, a man ruthless in
his politics but tender to his son; clever, thoughtful,
sometimes humorous.
"I was surprised to find how much I admired him. My object
wasn't to judge him, it was to get behind his eyes, challenge
the reader to get in this man's shoes," said Mantel, who in her
research studied original sources, including Cromwell's letters.
"You don't spend 10 years of your life with someone you can't
stand."
Work on "The Mirror and the Light" will begin next year,
once the book tours, the readings, the talks -- all the fuss
that success brings -- die down.
