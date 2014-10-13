VENICE After the Clooney wedding and the film festival, Venice played host at the weekend to a gathering concerned more with literature than glitz: the annual conference of the Anthony Powell Society.

One of the most subtle of English novelists, Powell created an intricate comedy of manners that skewers socialites and bohemians alike as their lives unfold and interlock over the course of a 12-volume "A Dance to the Music of Time".

"Like the famous advert for the News of the World," said delegate Neville Keery. "All human life is there."

Venice is the setting for the second-last novel in the sequence, "Temporary Kings", and the city locale allowed for conference delegates - a mixture of academics and enthusiasts - to visit places in the book and touch on Powell's own experience at a cultural conference there, which he incorporated into the novel.

Sometimes it was hard to disentangle the two. Powell in 1958 attended a European Cultural Society gathering at the Giorgio Cini Foundation on the Venetian island of San Giorgio, which was where the Powell Society also met.

"It's extraordinary that Powell went to a literary conference in Venice and then wrote a novel about it and now we are at conference in the same place discussing it," said film-maker Helen Fitzwilliam, one of the delegates.

Powell, however, did not usually go to writers' conferences, said Professor Lisa Colletta of the American University of Rome. But the attractions of Venice were too strong to be denied and "that is probably why we are here too".

Other parallels abounded. In "Temporary Kings", Powell's fictional conference delegates are reluctantly granted access to the Palazzo Bragadin on the Grand Canal, where they admire a magnificent Tiepolo ceiling.

Powell Society delegates were allowed into the building too, after three years of negotiations. It is actually the Palazzo Labia, owned by the Italian broadcasting corporation RAI and closed to the public.

If anyone took a photograph inside the Tiepolo ballroom, warned Professor John Roe, the whole group would be summarily marched out of the door. No one did.

Of course Powell plays with reality here. The Tiepolo frescoes of Anthony and Cleopatra in the real ballroom are replaced in the book by a ceiling depicting the myth of Gyges and Candaules, in which a king secretly displays the charms of his naked wife to his lieutenant.

The rather risqué subject fitted the plot of the novel but was not likely to be found on a real Tiepolo ceiling, said Roe.

There were other links with the book elsewhere in the city. In the footsteps of the novel's characters, delegates met for drinks at Florian's cafe in St Mark's Square.

It was not an experience for the financially faint-hearted as the already stiff price of the drinks increases sharply when the orchestra is playing.

"I consulted my bank manager and he recommended we move to a cheaper establishment," one delegate said.

Other locations from the novel were not so easy to find. Former publisher Dan Tokenhouse, a character who has come to Venice to pursue a career painting angry socialist-realist canvasses such as "Four Priests Rigging a Miracle", lives in a more obscure part of town.

"Directions to Tokenhouse's lodgings are given in Temporary Kings," Elwin Taylor, a Powell Society officer and a driving force behind the conference, told delegates. "But if you try to follow them you would certainly end up in a canal."

(Editing by Michael Roddy/Jeremy Gaunt)