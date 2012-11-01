By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Nov 1 In a bid to resurrect Walter
Scott's historical novel "Ivanhoe", retired Scottish medical
professor David Purdie unsheathed his scalpel to cut out the
early 19th century verbiage and deliver a new edition for 21st
century readers.
Ivanhoe is a romantic tale of fair maidens, bold
knights-at-arms, merry friars, skulduggery, enmity between
Saxons and Norman barons, and even a cameo appearance by Robin
Hood during the reign of England's Richard I in 1194.
The first historical novel by Scott (1771-1832) set outside
Scotland was hugely popular when it was published at the start
of 1820. Its first printing of 10,000 copies sold out in less
than two weeks and it set the scene for the rise of the
historical novel in Europe.
Scott was widely read through Europe and North America.
Purdie, chairman of the Sir Walter Scott Club in Edinburgh,
said the idea for his abridged Ivanhoe "came from repeated
observations in the press that Scott was 'difficult', above all,
verbose...and out of touch with the attention span of a modern
audience."
The punctuation style of 1820 just jarred, he said.
"I have shortened paragraphs and sentences, removed
excessive commas, trimmed descriptions, especially of scenery,
and adjusted syntax," Purdie told Reuters.
The new edition is published by Luath Press Limited in
Edinburgh for sale at 9.99 pounds ($16.09).
Purdie, who is also editor-in-chief of the (Robert) Burns
Encyclopaedia, said he had trimmed Ivanhoe to 95,000 words -
about the length of a modern solid novel - from 195,000 words.
"As a former surgeon, I used the good old surgical
discipline of only cutting where necessary, and then only
removing extraneous matter, conserving the vital organs of the
story while minimising blood loss and keeping the patient
alive," he said.
Graham Tulloch, professor of English at Australia's Flinders
University in Adelaide and editor of the definitive 1998
Edinburgh Edition of Ivanhoe, told Reuters he would naturally
like readers to peruse the original, but commended Purdie's
efforts.
"David Purdie has gone to some trouble to make the book in
size, cover, and page layout look like a modern historical
novel. If this can attract more readers, then I am all in
favour. If it means those readers go on to read the novel in its
full version, then that is even better."
($1 = 0.6207 British pounds)
