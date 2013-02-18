LONDON Feb 18 A new James Bond novel will be
released in September with the latest exploits of the British
spy written by novelist William Boyd, the estate of Bond's
creator Ian Fleming said on Monday.
Fleming wrote his first Bond novel, "Casino Royale" 60 years
ago in 1953 and penned 13 more before he died 11 years later at
the age of 56.
The title and plot of the new book remain under wraps, but
the Fleming estate gave a hint of the style and the setting to
woo fans who have been wowed by Daniel Craig's film portrayal of
007 in "Skyfall" over the past months.
"We can reveal that this novel will see a return to the
classic Bond era, featuring a 45-year-old 007 in 1969," it said
in a statement.
The novel will be published in Britain on Sept. 26 by
Jonathan Cape - Fleming's original publisher - and available
from HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, in the
United States and Canada from early October.
The screen version of the suave spy remains a box office
superstar, with "Skyfall" becoming the first official Bond film
to take over $1 billion at the box office following its release
last year.
But to keep the literary James Bond brand alive, his estate
has invited various authors to continue the Bond story. The Bond
catalogue is one of the most prized in publishing, with global
sales of more than 100 million copies.
Most recently U.S. thriller writer Jeffery Deaver wrote
"Carte Blanche" in 2011, and Sebastian Faulks' novel "Devil May
Care" was published to mark Fleming's 100th birthday in 2008.
The British author Boyd has won acclaim for writing
page-turners with complex plots often set in unique historical
milieus, from World War One-era East Africa to 1936 Los Angeles.
His latest novel, "Waiting for Sunrise", came out last year.
When Boyd was asked last year to write the Bond novel, he
told Reuters it was a "fantastic, exciting challenge". He added
that he was already familiar with Fleming as he once put him in
one of his novels as a character.