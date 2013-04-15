By Shadia Nasralla
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 The latest James Bond novel is
titled "Solo" and will see the world's most famous fictional spy
go on an unauthorised mission at the height of the Cold War, the
author of the book said on Monday.
The plot of the book focuses on Africa, but spans Europe and
the United States, as it reveals a realistic, 45-year-old Bond
based on the wealth of biographical detail taken from the
original Ian Fleming novels, British author William Boyd said.
"Events conspire to make Bond go off on a self-appointed
mission of his own, unannounced and without any authorisation.
And he's fully prepared to take the consequences of his
audacity," Boyd said.
"He goes on a real mission to real countries and the world
he's in is absolutely 1969. There are no gimmicks, it's a real
spy story... there is a very precise reason why I chose that
year," Boyd added, declining to comment further.
"Solo" will be published in Britain on Sept. 26 by Jonathan
Cape - Fleming's original publisher - and available from
HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, in the United
States and Canada from Oct. 8.
While stressing the lasting influence of Fleming's work,
Boyd described "Solo" as one of his books which happens to have
Bond as a character.
The screen version of the suave spy remains a box office
superstar, with "Skyfall" becoming the first official Bond film
to take over $1 billion at the box office following its release
last year.
Boyd is set to please fans of the original novels, not least
as he already has two spy novels under his name, but also
because he researched both Bond and his creator meticulously.
"Bond is not just a superhero. He has flaws, he has
weaknesses, he makes mistakes. ... That was Fleming's genius,"
Boyd said at the London Book Fair.
"I am interested in the man, the human being... I had to
invent a villain and various antagonists. I had to come up with
two very interesting women for him (Bond) to meet and to have a
relationship with. I had to populate that world with creatures
of my imagination, not just the ones Fleming had."
Fleming wrote his first Bond novel, "Casino Royale" 60 years
ago in 1953 and penned 13 more before he died 11 years later at
the age of 56.
But to keep the literary James Bond brand alive, his estate
has invited various authors to continue the Bond story. The Bond
catalogue is one of the most prized in publishing, with global
sales of more than 100 million copies.
Most recently U.S. thriller writer Jeffery Deaver wrote
"Carte Blanche" in 2011, and novelist Sebastian Faulks wrote
"Devil May Care" to mark Fleming's 100th birthday in 2008.
Boyd has won acclaim for writing page-turners with complex
plots often set in unique historical milieus, from World War
One-era East Africa to 1936 Los Angeles.
When asked to continue the Bond novel series in 2011, Boyd
said he immediately jumped at the opportunity.
"It's tremendous fun, but you have to take it really, really
seriously."