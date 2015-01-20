NEW YORK Jan 20 James Patterson, already among
the world's best-selling authors, plans to shake up the
publishing industry with the launch of his new novel, "Private
Vegas," which will self-destruct within 24 hours.
A deep-pocketed fan willing to spend $294,038 will be flown
to an undisclosed location for a meal with Patterson, the author
of "Unlucky 13" an "Cross My Heart," and receive a copy of the
book ahead of its launch on Jan. 26.
A special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team will also be on
hand to handle the explosive thriller.
Also as part of the promotion, 1,000 fans will be able to
download free copies of the book from the website
selfdestructingbook.com. Each book will have a 24-hour digital
timer that cannot be paused or cancelled.
"Twenty four hours after you start it, the book will no
longer be there," Patterson, 67, said in an interview. "I hope
this spurs more ways to get attention."
As more book stores are closing, Patterson said it is
increasingly difficult to draw attention to books, so publishers
need to be as imaginative as film companies.
Unlike the film industry's red-carpet premieres, Hollywood
luminaries and huge advertising budgets, book launches with
signings and readings are a more staid affair.
"The publishing business needs to compete," he said. "It
needs to compete with movies and the Internet."
Patterson hopes to prod the U.S. publishing industry, which
generated $27 billion in net revenue in 2013, according to the
Association of American Publishers.
"This seemed like a terrific way to draw attention to a book
in a way that has never been done before," he explained. "In the
history of publishing there hasn't been anything like this."
"Private Vegas" is the latest in Patterson's 'Private'
series featuring Jack Morgan, who discovers a murder ring in the
gambling mecca.
The novel will be available for regular purchase after the
special launch, which was the brainchild of creative agency
Mother New York.
"Hopefully this also opens up different opportunities just
in terms of how we can push the boundaries in publishing in
general," said copy writer Jose Funegra.
Patterson, a fixture on the U.S. best-sellers list, has sold
more than 300 million books worldwide, with fictional
psychologist Alex Cross among his best known characters.
In addition to his more than 100 novels, Patterson has
written books for young readers, including the Middle School age
group.
(editing by Gunna Dickson)