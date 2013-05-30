At U.S. contest, may the smelliest sneaker win
NEW YORK Seven young contestants from around the United States put their best and smelliest shoe forward at the 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York City on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Actor and comedian Jim Carrey will publish a children's book, "How Roland Rolls," in September, his publisher said on Thursday.
Sabrina McCarthy, the president of Perseus Distribution Client Services, described Carrey, known for his zany characters and comedy routines, as the perfect person to write a children's book.
"He is such a vibrant, dynamic actor who brings amazingly vivid characters to life, and I think children will respond to the energy and enthusiasm he has brought to 'How Roland Rolls,'" she said in a statement.
The illustrated book, about a wave named Roland, is Carrey's first. The actor has won two Golden Globe awards as Best Actor for his performances in the 1999 film "Man on the Moon" and the 1998 film "The Truman Show."
He appeared earlier this year in the film "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone," with fellow comedic actor Steve Carell.
Perseus Distribution is a member of the Perseus Books Group.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Christopher Wilson)
NEW YORK Seven young contestants from around the United States put their best and smelliest shoe forward at the 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York City on Tuesday.
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
LONDON "Migration Blues", a new album from veteran bluesman Eric Bibb, uses the sounds of the American South to tell the tale of everyone from 1920s farmers fleeing the Dust Bowl for California to refugees crossing the Mediterranean to Europe in the 2010s.