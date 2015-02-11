NEW YORK Feb 11 Melissa Rivers, the only child
of late comedian Joan Rivers, will write about their
relationship in a book to be published later this year, her
publisher said on Wednesday.
In "The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief and
Manipulation," Rivers, 47, will share observations, personal
stories and thoughts about her mother, who died following
complications during a medical procedure last year at the age of
81.
The book is scheduled to be released on May 5 in the United
States and Canada by Crown Archetype, an imprint of Penguin
Random House's Crown Publishing Group.
"Joan was beloved the world over for her fearlessness and
one-of-a-kind sense of humor. But no one was closer to her than
her daughter and partner-in-crime," Trish Boczkowski, vice
president and editorial director of Crown Archetype, said in a
statement.
Rivers said she wanted to write a book that would make her
mother laugh.
"In our family we always believed that laughter was the best
medicine. Not only are there less side effects than Prozac but
it's a lot cheaper than therapy," she said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Tom
Brown)