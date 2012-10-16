NEW YORK Oct 16 Johnny Depp is adding a new hat
to his collection, as a publisher with the launch of a new book
imprint in conjunction with Harper, the company said on Tuesday.
Depp, the Oscar-nominated actor known for films ranging from
"Edward Scissorhands" and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series
to the recent "Dark Shadows," will focus on books that reflect
his interests and passions, providing a home for "outspoken and
visionary ideas and voices," HarperCollins said in a release.
Depp said in the release the new imprint would "deliver
publications worthy of people's time, of people's concern.
Publications that might ordinarily never have breached the
parapet."
One of the titles under the new imprint, which is called
Infinitum Nihil, will include "The Unraveled Tales of Bob
Dylan," by author Douglas Brinkley and promises to set the
record straight on countless Dylan issues. It is tentatively
scheduled to be published in 2015.
"Johnny and I thought the Dylan book was the ideal way to
inaugurate the Infinitum Nihil series," Brinkley said in the
HarperCollins release. "Bob has been very warm and forthcoming
with us. His music has inspired us both deeply since we were
teenagers."
Depp and Brinkley have already collaborated in the past,
co-writing the Grammy Award-nominated liner notes for the
documentary, "Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S.
Thompson."
Early next year the new imprint will publish another tome
steeped in music history, folk singer Woody Guthrie's novel
"House of Earth."
Guthrie finished the book in 1947 but never tried to have it
published, and the manuscript remained in his archives. The book
is set in the Texas panhandle of the 1930s amid the struggle
between private citizens, banks and corporate interests.
Depp and Brinkley, author of the Walter Cronkite biography
"Cronkite," will pen an essay to introduce the novel.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by Christine Kearney)