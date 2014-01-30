(Refiles to include PIX tag, text unchanged)
* Joyce short story app had 5,000 downloads in 48 hours
* App provides historical, cultural context for story
* Project leader's ambition is to tackle epic "Ulysses"
By Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Jan 30 "Snow was general all over
Ireland," the noted Irish stage actor Barry McGovern intones
while reading the famous line from James Joyce's "The Dead" in a
free app for iPads that seeks to bring the heart-rending story
to life for the high-tech age.
In some quarters technology is seen as the death-knell of
literature, but the Joyce app developed by University College
Dublin (UCD) is a runaway hit. It was downloaded 5,000 times in
48 hours - five times the sales of Ireland's best-selling work
of fiction that week, Donal Ryan's "The Spinning Heart".
"He's our boy, he went to UCD, so we've always had this
special relationship with the Joyce tradition," said Gerardine
Meaney, leader of the project and director of the humanities
institute at UCD.
"It was great to think of them all sitting down and enjoying
it," she said of the thousands of downloaders.
"The Dead", often rated one of the best short stories of the
20th century, joins other works including Shakespeare's sonnets,
T.S. Eliot's "The Wasteland" and children's classic "The Wind in
the Willows" as early adaptations to an app format for Apple's
iPad that may change the way people read and appreciate
literature.
Released on the 100th anniversary of the first publication
of "Dubliners", the acclaimed collection which includes "The
Dead" as its final story, the app includes the full text as well
as McGovern's reading - plus a whole lot more.
Joyce's words are set alongside commentary looking at music
and history in the narrative, where music plays a crucial role,
as well as images of Dublin during Joyce's time and the
background of the house on Usher's Island where a lavish dinner
party is hosted by the Morkan sisters.
Readers can delve deeper into the early 20th century
setting, from the opening Epiphany party at the house on the
banks of the Liffey to the snow-bound horse-carriage journey to
the plush Gresham hotel where the main character, Gabriel
Conroy, realises his marriage is an empty shell.
Some consider the tale not only as a marker of its times,
with its debate of Irishness as the question of independence
became ever more important, but also a ghost story, along the
lines of Henry James's "The Turn of the Screw", about how the
dead can haunt the happiness of the living.
The app cost more than 70,000 euros ($96,000) to develop
over more than four years but is available for free, in part
thanks to funding by Ireland's Higher Education Authority.
"The concept is quite simple - to use technology to try and
generate an audience beyond the stereotypical," said Marc
Caball, a senior lecturer at UCD's School of History and
Archives.
POETRY
Other apps have tended to focus on poetry, because it lends
itself to being read out loud, but the release of "The Dead",
where Joyce's use of prose verges on the poetic, indicates that
other works are also suitable.
"User experience is incredibly important - you don't want
people getting lost or bored," said Anne Brady of technology
firm Vermillion Design, which worked on the app with UCD.
In Dublin, Vermillion has already worked on an app to
showcase rare manuscripts and printed books from the historic
Marsh's Library, giving the general public access to material
people would not otherwise be able to read at their leisure.
Travel books could also adapt well to apps, allowing more
interaction between readers and the place they are visiting,
provided that wireless Internet is available, said John
O'Connor, head of art and tourism at Dublin Institute of
Technology.
"There's a challenge and there's an opportunity, and I think
more and more people are looking at it," O'Connor said.
UCD's Meaney meanwhile has something immensely more
ambitious - and Irish - in mind.
"My dream project is to do 'Ulysses'," she said, referring
to Joyce's epic novel about one day and night in Dublin that in
some editions is 1,000 pages long.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Catherine Evans)