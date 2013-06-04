NEW YORK, June 4 Pattie Mallette, mother of teenaged singing sensation Justin Bieber, is releasing a special edition of her best-selling book "Nowhere but Up" aimed at teens, her publisher said on Tuesday.

The new edition, published by Baker Publishing's Revell Books and due out on July 2, directs Mallette's life story as mother of the 19-year-old pop idol toward teenaged readers, and includes new features including a group discussion guide and side bars addressing topics based on questions from Mallette's Twitter followers.

"When I was a teenager, it always helped me to hear the stories of others, and how they made it through difficult circumstances," Mallette said in announcing the book, the original version of which was published last September.

With the added features, "I hope to help teenagers identify with their own stories and navigate through some of their own pain," she added.

Mallette's book, "Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom," chronicled her past struggles with abandonment issues, depression, sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy, but included notes of hope driven by her Christian faith.

Mallette collaborated with author A.J. Gregory for both the original and the new edition of the book.

