NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. pop star Katy Perry will
become the latest celebrity to be depicted in the biography
comic book "Fame" series, publisher Bluewater Productions said
on We dnesday.
The 27-year-old's life shown in "Fame: Katy Perry" has her
moving from a Californian churchgoing upbringing under her
Christian parents to bouncing around several music labels in Los
Angeles until striking a deal that landed her first big hits, "I
Kissed A Girl," and "Hot n Cold."
Perry, who has delved into colorful, fantasy-filled
recreations of herself in music videos not unlike a comic book
character, will also be the subject of a 3-D concert documentary
due for release next month.
Her marriage to actor and comedian Russell Brand ended late
last year.
(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte
and Dale Hudson)