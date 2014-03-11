NEW YORK, March 11 Rolling Stones guitarist
Keith Richards, famous for surviving years of rock 'n' roll
excess, will release a children's picture book with
illustrations by his daughter Theodora Richards, his publisher
said on Tuesday.
The book, "Gus & Me: The Story of My Granddad and My First
Guitar," tells the story of how Richards was first introduced to
music by his grandfather and given his first guitar.
The hardcover and ebook will be released on Sept. 9.
"'Gus & Me' invites readers to be in the room at the
electrifying moment that Keith holds a guitar in his hands for
the first time," Megan Tingley, executive vice president and
publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, said in a
statement.
In his memoir, "Life," Richards also recounts the role his
grandfather - jazz big band member Theodore Augustus Dupree, who
is known as Gus - played in his life.
In the best-selling book, Richards, 70, details his journey
from being a shy, only child in London to co-founding the
Rolling Stones in 1962 and becoming a rock and roll survivor
following years of substance abuse.
"I have just become a grandfather for the fifth time, so I
know what I'm talking about," Richards said in a statement about
the children's book. "The bond, the special bond, between kids
and grandparents is unique and should be treasured. This is a
story of one of those magical moments."
"Gus & Me," which was written with Barnaby Harris and Bill
Shapiro, will include pen-and-ink collages by Theodora, who was
named after her grandfather, as well as photographs from the
Richards family collection.
The hardcover edition will have an audio CD featuring bonus
book content.
