By Andrea Burzynski
| NEW YORK, July 5
NEW YORK, July 5 Khaled Hosseini's first novel
in six years echoes the themes of family relationships explored
in his previous novels, but the multigenerational saga weaves
together more characters and locales than the author has tackled
previously.
Anchored by the story of two young siblings separated in
early 1950s Afghanistan, "And the Mountains Echoed" features a
patchwork of characters navigating familial relationships,
histories and obligations over the next half century in places
ranging from Greece to Paris to Northern California.
Hosseini, who was born in Kabul and has lived in Northern
California since 1980, is also the author of the best-selling
novels "The Kite Runner" and "A Thousand Splendid Suns," both
set in Afghanistan.
"I had more or less kept Afghanistan as the home base for my
previous two books, but I did want to write about different
parts of the world as well and expand the social milieu of my
characters and their cultural backgrounds," Hosseini, 48, told
Reuters in an interview.
The broader scope of "And the Mountains Echoed," published
by Riverhead Books, has drawn praise as well as readers since
its release in late May. Riverhead is a division of Penguin
Group USA, which is co-owned by Bertelsmann and Pearson PLC
,
The book currently holds the No. 3 spot on the New York
Times best-seller list for print and e-book fiction and was
named one of Amazon's Best Books of 2013. It has also garnered
kudos from the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Entertainment
Weekly, and the Daily Beast.
Among the book's characters are an Afghan socialite who
flees to Paris to become a successful yet troubled poet, a
doctor whose childhood on a Greek island leads him to a job in a
Kabul hospital, and a wealthy pair of brothers trying to
reconcile their family history in Afghanistan with their
suburban lives in California.
Hosseini said he wrote each character's story separately,
but strived to connect them all to the original pair of young
siblings, which he wrote first.
"It was a matter of remembering that these other characters
were simply branches that had come off the main tree trunk,
which was the story between the two children at the very outset
of the book," he said. "Each chapter reveals something about
something you've read previously."
SIBLING RELATIONSHIPS
Though the characters' lives unfold on different continents
and often in different decades, many wrestle with the rewards
and sacrifices of sibling relationships.
"All sibling relationships are fascinating because inside
them there's this push and pull ... it's a relationship that's
full of conflict," said Hosseini, who is the oldest of five
children. "People who absolutely love each other can also be
terribly cruel to each other."
While these dynamics persist across generations and
cultures, he noted that there are different approaches to family
in the United States than in Afghanistan, where he spent much of
his childhood.
"In the U.S., we feel at our most natural when we're alone.
We have something called downtime where we can be by ourselves
and unwind," he said.
"It's kind of the opposite of the way I was raised, which
was downtime was when you had 15 people sitting around -
cousins, aunts, uncles."
These days, Hosseini spends his downtime as an advocate for
refugees via his role as a goodwill envoy for the United
Nations, as well as through his own charitable foundation.